Motors 4 Toys

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Philadelphia Baptist church was up early this morning getting ready for their fourth annual motors for toys. This event was for everyone who loves cars and motorcycles to come out and help all the children in the community.

Their goal was to get as many toys as they could to provide for children to open on Christmas morning. The church works with nine organizations around east Mississippi to ensure the toys end up in these children’s homes.

We talked with Micky Breedlove who has been doing this for over twenty years about what this means to him.

“It means the world to me; I love this, and I’ve been doing this since the late 90s somewhere whether it was Texas or Mississippi. I have been involved in this kind of stuff and we just want to encourage children with the love and hope that Jesus offers to show love from individuals it just means so much to the kids and we just want to encourage them as it means the world to me.”

There are already over a thousand toys as of last night and there are expected to be a thousand more that will be placed in the homes of children around the community.

If you are looking to donate more toys even past the dates of the event, I am sure Chaplin Micky Breedlove will make sure they make it to the homes for the holidays.

