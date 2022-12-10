Rain returns for the second half of your weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that you might have. For the rest of the evening, clouds will remain present, and temperatures will stay mild, but we will be on a steady cool down into next week as well.

Make sure you grab your rain gear as you are heading on out the door tomorrow as a cold front will push through bringing showers and possible thunderstorms, none should be severe.

FIRST ALERT

Tuesday into Wednesday we have another system moving in that has a chance of bringing severe weather into our area. The event is still a couple of days out, but our area is already an area to watch according to the Storm Prediction Center and it looks like all forms of severe weather could be a threat.

Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for more details as we get closer to this event.

