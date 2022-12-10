Rain returns for the second half of your weekend

Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that...
Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that you might have.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that you might have. For the rest of the evening, clouds will remain present, and temperatures will stay mild, but we will be on a steady cool down into next week as well.

Make sure you grab your rain gear as you are heading on out the door tomorrow as a cold front will push through bringing showers and possible thunderstorms, none should be severe.

FIRST ALERT

Tuesday into Wednesday we have another system moving in that has a chance of bringing severe weather into our area. The event is still a couple of days out, but our area is already an area to watch according to the Storm Prediction Center and it looks like all forms of severe weather could be a threat.

Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for more details as we get closer to this event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

The Saturday Christmas parades should be fine
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain
Near or below average temps
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022
Use extra caution when driving through fog
Many of you may start your Friday with fog