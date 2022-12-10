Salvation Army receives donation for Angel Tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO

Salvation Army receives donation for Angel tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO.
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is fast approaching so the Salvation Army in the Queen City is working hard on its Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program provides Christmas presents for hundreds of children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army received a donation from the Meridian High School PTO to help someone’s Christmas be a little brighter.

“They have actually brought what they have collected, which is toys, bikes, and all types of different things for us to be able to use and fill in those angels that were not adopted or we need to add a little bit more to. Especially, to make sure every child that was not adopted is taken care of as well. So, we are very fortunate that we have the support of the Meridian High School PTO as well as their students to be able to provide that extra umph to kids for Christmas,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at Salvation Army.

Angel Tree gifts will be distributed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, in Newton on Wednesday and in Meridian on Thursday.

The Salvation Army wants to thank everyone who participated in the program.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian.
Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian
West Philadelphia Baptist church was up early this morning getting ready for their fourth...
Motors 4 Toys
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New...
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event