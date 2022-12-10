Salvation Army receives donation for Angel tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is fast approaching so the Salvation Army in the Queen City is working hard on its Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Tree Program provides Christmas presents for hundreds of children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army received a donation from the Meridian High School PTO to help someone’s Christmas be a little brighter.

“They have actually brought what they have collected, which is toys, bikes, and all types of different things for us to be able to use and fill in those angels that were not adopted or we need to add a little bit more to. Especially, to make sure every child that was not adopted is taken care of as well. So, we are very fortunate that we have the support of the Meridian High School PTO as well as their students to be able to provide that extra umph to kids for Christmas,” said Lt. Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at Salvation Army.

Angel Tree gifts will be distributed in Philadelphia on Tuesday, in Newton on Wednesday and in Meridian on Thursday.

The Salvation Army wants to thank everyone who participated in the program.

