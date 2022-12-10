Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation.

According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas throughout the county.

“This was a result of the community coming together to help make the county safer,” said the sheriff’s office in the post.

During the operation, seven firearms, about 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of methamphetamine and $70,000 were seized, according to the sheriff’s department. Out of the seven firearms seized, one was reportedly stolen.

Seven men were arrested as a result of the sting. Each suspect, their charges and bond amounts are listed below:

Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg One count of possession of a weapon by a felon Two counts of seat belt violation One count of driving while license suspended One count of simple assault by threat Bond - $50,000



Tymos Davion Carter, 26, of Hattiesburg (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm Bond - $50,000



Cassius Wayne Taylor, 18, of Hattiesburg (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Kendric Lajaun Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss One count of possession with intent to distribute Bond - $50,000



Kendric Lajuan Weathersby, 32, of Prentiss (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg One count of possession of a stolen weapon One count of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm Bond - $10,000



Darius Dawon Hinton, 28, of Hattiesburg (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg One count of trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm One count of possession of a weapon by a felon An unknown charge from Forrest County



Jarell Dashaud Wheeler, 22, of Hattiesburg (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg One count of driving while license suspended One count of simple possession of a controlled substance with a firearm Held without bond



Auryn Daniel Strickland, 22, of Hattiesburg (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis One count of disorderly conduct, failure to comply One count of possession of a weapon by a felon One count of aggravated trafficking One count of speeding One count of Mississippi Department of Corrections parole violation $60,500 for three charges; no bond for speeding and parole violation



Keevon Kadarius Fells, 22, of Purvis (Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

WDAM 7 will continue to follow this story as new information becomes available.

