Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said.

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Three survivors, all Maine Maritime Academy students, were taken to local hospitals, troopers said.

A state police spokesperson declined to say how people many died or if any of the dead were Maine Maritime Academy students. It will take time to identify the victims and sort out those details, the spokesperson said. The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Friday was the last day of fall classes at Maine Maritime Academy, and the institution tweeted a congratulation to students.

