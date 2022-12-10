Two Museums celebrate five year anniversary with free admission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five years ago, snow was on the ground when ceremonies were underway to officially open the Two Mississippi Museums.

Its goal is to educate the state’s children about its Native American origins to statehood and the Civil Rights Movement.

December 9, 2017, marked new history with the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and Mississippi History Museums in the capital city. More than half a million people have since visited its galleries.

In June 2020, the former state flag was retired within its walls.

On its fifth anniversary, fifth graders of Oakland Heights Elementary School in Meridian took a tour.

“It just made me feel really happy and like appreciate what they did for us,” said Rezekiel Lewis.

The 10-year-old was moved by the Civil Rights exhibits.

“I really enjoyed walking through the museum, because it helped me learn more about the past and like the Civil War and the black people how they fought to protect like the next generation,” said Lewis.

Oakland Heights counselor Rustavio Williams wants the students to understand the state’s history to impact the future. This is his second trip to the museum where he said he learns things not taught to him in school.

“I feel humbled and grateful for the opportunity,” said Williams. “It feels like you’re actually in that moment in time and luckily we’re not in that time, because we have grown all together. Everybody played their role in society.”

After leaving the Civil Rights exhibits students filed into the Mississippi History Museum to learn about the beginnings of the state and the Choctaws and Chickasaws who lived on the land.

“We are the amazing foundation for education for the State of Mississippi,” said Two Museums Director Pamela Junior. “We’re glad we’re here because of people like William Winter, because of people like Reuben Anderson and others who said let’s put these museums here on these grounds.”

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is sponsoring free admission this weekend.

“This would be a great experience for any school,” added Williams.

“It’s been an exciting time for all of us,” Junior concluded.

Sunday the Two Museums will host the Muppet Christmas.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.