US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.(WDJT, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official

Latest News

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Police said a woman’s body in an “advanced stage of decomposition” was found in the apartment...
Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in apartment of Maryland murder suspect
Police said a woman’s decomposing body was found in the apartment where Torrey Moore was living.
Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in murder suspect's apartment
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’