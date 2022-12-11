Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer-involved shooting occurred early Sunday morning in Hinds County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, it happened when Capitol Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a chase that came to a stop near 2803 O’Bannon Street in Jackson.

The driver then left the vehicle, DPS states, and shots were fired. The officer was not injured.

It was not disclosed whether the suspect received any injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now “assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 9, 2022

Latest News

Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated...
Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown.
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown