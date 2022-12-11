City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in the Queen City. Floats and a little holiday cheer has filled all of downtown as the city hosts its annual Christmas parade.

The 2022 Christmas parade in Meridian started off with a police escort and many floats to follow.

Several people filled downtown to enjoy the sights and scenes of Christmas.

“I loved all the floats. Especially, looking at the kids participating in the parade. I enjoyed them all. So, this is one of the first things me and my family do to get ready for Christmas,” said Tonia Kilpatrick, a Meridian resident.

Multiple businesses, bands, emergency agencies, and gymnastics teams took the streets in the parade.

Many families attended the parade excited to have a fun night out.

“We are just enjoying being out here. Getting to support our community and having a good time getting in the Christmas spirit,” said Julie Noll, another Meridian resident.

If you want to participate in some other holiday events, Merrehope is hosting its Christmas Yoga event on Thursday, December 15 at 5 p.m.

Also, if you’re in the giving spirit, News 11 and Raising Canes are not finished collecting toys and money for this year’s toython.

On Monday, December 12, you can drop off toys and cash at their store.

All the toys and cash collected will be donated to the WTOK Toython.

