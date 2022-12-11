Frontline Responders: David Kimbrell supporting veterans and children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a retired veteran of the Iraq War who is not looking to slow down any time soon. He has been organizing several events to improve the lives of veterans and children. Veterans’ well-being. This is our Frontline Responders.

David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After his service, he got involved with Run for the Wall, which brings awareness about service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

" I just kind of jumped in that. I’ve been involved at some point throughout the years in Run for the Wall and Rolling Thunder in DC. We are giving back, bringing awareness to the vets, and welcoming them home that they didn’t get before. Our motto was we ride for the ones that can’t ride anymore,” said Kimbrell.

Kimbrell has also been a part of Bikers United for Children for 12 years. This event gives thousands of toys to children who are less fortunate during the holidays.

“You see the kids around here that don’t have what they need let alone what they want. I have seen so much overseas of kids that are deprived or poverty strict. They just don’t have anything. It is near and dear to my heart and all of our bikers. People say that bikers are big mean people – no we have big hearts,” said Kimbrell.

Kimbrell wakes up every morning thinking about the fallen veterans that lost their fight against suicide. He even wears a bracelet as a reminder.

" I wear a bracelet that was given to me. 22 a day is what it symbolizes. We lose on average 22 veterans a day to suicide. They have trouble coping when they come back. They have trouble getting what is owed to them, and they fill like they have no other way. They just can not make it into society anymore, and they choose that route out. So, we bring awareness to that to try to show a different light to people of the struggles of the veterans as they come back,” said Kimbrell.

Kimbrell said he will continue to help his community in any way he can. We asked him what keeps him going, and he said..

" Live today like you want to live. They always say that whenever your pass before you – make sure it is worth watching before you go. Do something to make that last few minutes worth watching,” said Kimbrell.

David Kimbrell held the 12th Annual Bikers United for Children Saturday, which he said was a successful event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.