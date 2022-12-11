Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News Eleven that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old.

The shooting happened just before 5 P.M. on Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and 20th Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Meridian police.

As more information on this shooting becomes available we will keep you updated.

