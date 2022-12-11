Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed to News Eleven that a man has died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Cobler, the man was 22-years-old.

The shooting happened just before 5 P.M. on Saturday at a store on the corner of 29th Avenue and 20th Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Meridian police.

As more information on this shooting becomes available we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian.
Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO.
Salvation Army receives donation for Angel Tree prgram from Meridian High School PTO
West Philadelphia Baptist church was up early this morning getting ready for their fourth...
Motors 4 Toys
Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation