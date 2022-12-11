Miss Hospitality makes stop at Merrehope in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality spent the weekend visiting the Queen City.

Hannah Grace Crane, a Hernando, Mississippi native, has been traveling the state promoting tourism for the state.

Crane stopped at Merrehope on Sunday afternoon to visit with the people of Meridian and to learn what the city has to offer.

“So, I was very grateful to be invited by Meridian’s Miss Hospitality, Sarah Paige Shirley, and ride in the Christmas parade with her, see this beautiful house, and just see other parts of Meridian. I’ve been to Meridian before, but I haven’t experienced it like this, especially during the holiday season. So, things like that, being able to interact with my local Miss Hospitalities and kind of creating this team mindset. We are all serving the same purpose. We are all just representing our local or the state community. It’s been really special to maintain those relationships and so Meridian has showed me the hospitality that they have to offer so it’s’ been really fun here,” said Crane.

Miss Hospitality plans to travel the entire state promoting tourism and hopes to visit the coast next.

