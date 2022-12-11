Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance

The Phoenix Suns star returns to the Gulf Coast with his coaches and teammates to retire his Moss Point High School jersey.
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - NBA superstar Devin Booker was back in Moss Point Saturday, the place where he first made his name. And he wasn’t alone.

Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated the former Moss Point Tiger, and retired his #2 high school jersey.

Booker spent three years with the Tigers averaging more than 27 points per game and earning himself a title as a 2014 McDonald’s All-American. Booker then took his talents to the University of Kentucky and was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

As the 26-year-old joined his dad, Melvin, in the rafters at Moss Point High School, he reflected on how much Moss Point means to him.

“I just think about having to prove myself. I still feel that way. A lot of hard work and sacrifice went into it. I always had a chip on my shoulder and this place brought it out of me,” Booker said. “This place brought a lot out of me. All the values that I learned here I’ve taken with me everywhere I’ve went.”

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns return to the court on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

