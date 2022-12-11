MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University released a statement on Sunday that head football coach, Mike Leach, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance after a personal health issue happened in his home.

The University did not release anymore information on Coach Leach but did extend thoughts and prayers to him and his family.

Bulldogs Defensive Coordinator, Zach Arnett, will take over the head coaching duties for the time being. He will help with recruiting and continue practices as the team prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2nd.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown.
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown

Latest News

Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated...
Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance
The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Ole Miss's Matthew Murrell celebrates after dunk in Rebels 82-72 victory over in state rival,...
Ole Miss jumps out early, cruises to 98-61 win over Valpo
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) is fouled by Houston guard Jamal Shead (1), right, during...
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65