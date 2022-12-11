MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University released a statement on Sunday that head football coach, Mike Leach, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance after a personal health issue happened in his home.

Statement from Mississippi State University on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: https://t.co/p0bcYJ1jUO — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 11, 2022

The University did not release anymore information on Coach Leach but did extend thoughts and prayers to him and his family.

Bulldogs Defensive Coordinator, Zach Arnett, will take over the head coaching duties for the time being. He will help with recruiting and continue practices as the team prepares for the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2nd.

