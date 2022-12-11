Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario.

On Nov. 5, the department said they received a call regarding a man who was unable to re-board his kayak after he fell out, WOIO reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard and search crews from fire departments attempted to find the man, who was later identified as Zeller. Their search was changed from rescue to recovery before it was suspended on Nov. 7.

Authorities said Zeller has still not been found.

Officials said Zeller is 6′2′' tall, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. When he went missing, Zeller was reportedly wearing a gray shirt, shorts and a lime green life vest.

Zellar is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter. His family has planned a Celebration of Life on December 17 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Findlay, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.