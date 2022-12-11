Ole Miss jumps out early, cruises to 98-61 win over Valpo

Ole Miss's Matthew Murrell celebrates after dunk in Rebels 82-72 victory over in state rival,...
Ole Miss's Matthew Murrell celebrates after dunk in Rebels 82-72 victory over in state rival, Mississippi State.(WTVA Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 17 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 14 points and six scored in double figures as Mississippi rolled to a 98-61 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Ole Miss (7-2) ended a two-game skid and has won all five of its home games. Valparaiso (4-7), which is winless in its five road games, has lost three of its last four overall.

Murrell and Ruffin were a combined 12 of 18 from the field. Myles Burns added 12 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield had 11 points apiece and Tye Fagan 10.

Kobe King scored 20 points to lead Valparaiso. Ben Krikke added 16 points and Nick Edwards had 14.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 20-point lead about 13 minutes in and led 53-30 at the break. Murrell had 10 points and Burns and Allen each chipped in eight as the Rebels shot 56%. A 30-12 surge to open the second half stretched the Rebels’ lead to 41 points with 9:55 remaining.

The game was the first time they met since the ‘98 NCAA tournament when Bryce Drew hit “The Shot” -- the buzzer-beater to give 13th-seeded Valpo a 70-69 win over 4th-seeded Ole Miss in a first-round game.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

The Heisman trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan,...
USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) is fouled by Houston guard Jamal Shead (1), right, during...
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa
Friday Night Hoops recap: Lady Trojans end the Lady Bulldogs perfect season and the Clarkdale...
Friday Night Hoops recap: Lady Trojans end the Lady Bulldogs perfect season