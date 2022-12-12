Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia post

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — One person was shot Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, and authorities arrested a suspect, the Army said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene, he said.

Larson declined to comment on the victim’s condition, and he would not say whether the victim and the person taken into custody were soldiers or civilians. No other details were immediately released.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids
Experts weigh in on cryptocurrency vs. traditional investments
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took part in the event at Joint Base...
Bidens spread holiday cheer at Toys for Tots event