Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell.

Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue.

Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played a vital role in solving the case.

Stewart’s bond was set at $1 million. MPD said Stewart is also charged with exploitation of children. Bond on that charge was set at $250,000.

