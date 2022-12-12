Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian

Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the death of Antonyio Dunwell.

Dunwell was shot and killed Dec. 10 in the area of 20th Street and 29th Avenue.

Detectives said the city camera system, which recorded the shooting, played a vital role in solving the case.

Stewart’s bond was set at $1 million. MPD said Stewart is also charged with exploitation of children. Bond on that charge was set at $250,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the...
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife...
Carlos Roncali trial begins
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2022
Stella McMahan made her announcement she's running for coroner Monday at the Lauderdale County...
Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner