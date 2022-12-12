MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship (Community Foundation of East Mississippi)

Callie Rush Waite wants her father, Dr. Sonny Rush, to be remembered for his life philosophy of “Be Kind To Everyone” as well as the exceptional value he placed on education. That is why she started the “Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship” on behalf of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi AND is coordinating the inaugural “Sonny Rush Run” to benefit the scholarship which takes place December 17th in Meridian.

To most people Dr. Sonny “Gus” Rush was a world class orthopedic surgeon. To Callie, he was “Pops.”

After a career spanning 38 years at Rush Hospital, where he founded the Rush Sports Medicine Team, Dr. Sonny passed away in August of 2021 from leukemia. He was just 68 years old.

When we asked Callie why she chose to start the scholarship she stated “He valued education. He said education was the only thing that can’t be taken from you, and that was a big reason why I wanted to do a scholarship under his name.” “His philosophy on life was “Be Kind To Everyone.” And I really wanted to implement that to the community, have just a day where the community comes and enjoy each other.” said Callie when talking about the “Sonny Rush Run”.

Dr. Sonny’s legacy will also live on through his namesake Gus, who was born shortly after he passed.

Gus Waite, namesake & grandson of Dr. Gus.“Sonny” Rush (WTOK - TV)

For more info on the Sonny Rush Run visit time2run.net or visit their event on Facebook.

