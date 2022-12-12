Be Kind To Everyone

Callie Rush Waite wants her dad to be remembered for his life philosophy & the value he placed on education.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship
Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship(Community Foundation of East Mississippi)

Callie Rush Waite wants her father, Dr. Sonny Rush, to be remembered for his life philosophy of “Be Kind To Everyone” as well as the exceptional value he placed on education. That is why she started the “Dr. Gus. A. “Sonny” Rush Scholarship” on behalf of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi AND is coordinating the inaugural “Sonny Rush Run” to benefit the scholarship which takes place December 17th in Meridian.

To most people Dr. Sonny “Gus” Rush was a world class orthopedic surgeon. To Callie, he was “Pops.”

After a career spanning 38 years at Rush Hospital, where he founded the Rush Sports Medicine Team, Dr. Sonny passed away in August of 2021 from leukemia. He was just 68 years old.

When we asked Callie why she chose to start the scholarship she stated “He valued education. He said education was the only thing that can’t be taken from you, and that was a big reason why I wanted to do a scholarship under his name.” “His philosophy on life was “Be Kind To Everyone.” And I really wanted to implement that to the community, have just a day where the community comes and enjoy each other.” said Callie when talking about the “Sonny Rush Run”.

Dr. Sonny’s legacy will also live on through his namesake Gus, who was born shortly after he passed.

Gus Waite, namesake & grandson of Dr. Gus.“Sonny” Rush
Gus Waite, namesake & grandson of Dr. Gus.“Sonny” Rush(WTOK - TV)

For more info on the Sonny Rush Run visit time2run.net or visit their event on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

December 12, 2022: Stanley Wright, The MAX" An Evening of Jazz, Jan. 7, 2023, tickets at...
December 12, 2022: Stanley Wright, The MAX" An Evening of Jazz, Jan. 7, 2023, tickets at msarts.org
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
December 9, 2022: Reverend Ben James, Ministry Training from Samford University in Butler, AL.
December 9, 2022: Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey, Free Parent Training via Zoom with psychologist...
December 9, 2022: Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey, Free Parent Training via Zoom with psychologist Dr. Kayley Sanger, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., growingtreeaba.com