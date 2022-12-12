Carlos Roncali trial begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife back in 2020 officially began Monday in Decatur.

12 jurors and 3 alternates were selected this morning for Carlos Roncali’s trial, which is anticipated to last 3 to 4 days.

Roncali was charged with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death in September 2020.

Monday afternoon Newton Deputy Freddie Gentry, who responded to the scene, and the Roncalis’ son, Eli Roncali were called to the stand.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents and the medical examiner, who will share Marian’s autopsy results are expected to be called to the stand tomorrow.

