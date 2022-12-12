City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2022
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|LEVON BRANTLEY
|1963
|4712 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMES J LANIER
|1998
|4416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
FALSE PRETENSES
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
|CAMILLA A HOUSTON
|2001
|1551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|KENNETH J MATHIS JR
|1979
|2213 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JIMMY C BELL
|1989
|1520 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|LASHAWN J LANIER
|1997
|2032 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|HUNTER D ALLEN
|2000
|159 COUNTY ROAD 473 QUITMAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
|JUSTIN L LANGDON
|1990
|165 FAIRCHILD RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|CONNER DAVIS
|1994
|538 PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|THOMAS J PIERCE II
|1990
|316 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ERICA L JIMISON
|1988
|2914 ST PAUL ST APT D1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 10:37 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:29 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:13 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:59 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:36 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:25 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:45 AM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Frontage Road. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:06 PM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
