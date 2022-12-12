City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2022

Robbery

At 10:37 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:29 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:13 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:59 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:36 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:25 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:45 AM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Frontage Road. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:06 PM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.