City of Meridian Arrest Report December 12, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LEVON BRANTLEY19634712 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMES J LANIER19984416 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
FALSE PRETENSES
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TRESPASSING
CAMILLA A HOUSTON20011551 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
KENNETH J MATHIS JR19792213 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
JIMMY C BELL19891520 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LASHAWN J LANIER19972032 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
HUNTER D ALLEN2000159 COUNTY ROAD 473 QUITMAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
JUSTIN L LANGDON1990165 FAIRCHILD RD LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
CONNER DAVIS1994538 PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
THOMAS J PIERCE II1990316 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ERICA L JIMISON19882914 ST PAUL ST APT D1 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:37 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a strong armed robbery in the 3300 block of State Boulevard. The victim stated he was assaulted and his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:29 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:13 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of Lakeview Golf Course Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 17 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:59 AM on December 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 20thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:36 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:25 PM on December 10, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 34thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:45 AM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Frontage Road. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:06 PM on December 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
Daily Docket 1
Kemper County Arrest Report December 12, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 12, 2022
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.