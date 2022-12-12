FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat on Wednesday

We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round...
We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round of severe weather roll into our area.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We will have a cloudy day today which will keep us mild for the day today temperatures will sit in the mid-60s and then warm up tomorrow into the 70s. We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round of severe weather roll into our area.

Have your umbrella on standby as not everyone will get rain today and tomorrow but we could see some showers heading into Wednesday.

First Alert:

Then, Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching our area. Along & ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are expected... and they’ll march into our area after 5 AM on Wednesday. So, by daybreak, we could have some active weather including the risk of severe storms. Unfortunately, the risk for severe storms does include tornadoes, and it looks like the threat could last into early Wednesday afternoon for our area. Even after the severe risk dwindles, it looks like the rain could linger into Wednesday evening due to this system being a slow mover. So, we’re also concerned about flooding. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown.
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that...
Rain returns for the second half of your weekend
The Saturday Christmas parades should be fine
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain
Near or below average temps
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week