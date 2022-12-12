FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat on Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We will have a cloudy day today which will keep us mild for the day today temperatures will sit in the mid-60s and then warm up tomorrow into the 70s. We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round of severe weather roll into our area.

Have your umbrella on standby as not everyone will get rain today and tomorrow but we could see some showers heading into Wednesday.

First Alert:

Then, Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching our area. Along & ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are expected... and they’ll march into our area after 5 AM on Wednesday. So, by daybreak, we could have some active weather including the risk of severe storms. Unfortunately, the risk for severe storms does include tornadoes, and it looks like the threat could last into early Wednesday afternoon for our area. Even after the severe risk dwindles, it looks like the rain could linger into Wednesday evening due to this system being a slow mover. So, we’re also concerned about flooding. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

