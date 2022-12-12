FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday, we’ll be behind a cold front. An upper-level disturbance will be moving away, but cloudier skies and spotty showers are expected. Highs will be closer to average...reaching the mid 60s. Early Tuesday, that front will move north of us as a warm front. So, we’ll tap into some warmer weather with highs reaching the low 70s. Cloudier skies will stick around, and a few spotty showers will remain possible (especially as the warm front is lifting north).

First Alert

Then, Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching our area. Along & ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are expected... and they’ll march into our area after 5AM on Wednesday . So, by daybreak, we could have some active weather including the risk for severe storms. Unfortunately, the risk for severe storms does include tornadoes, and it looks like the threat could last into early Wednesday afternoon for our area. Even after the severe risk dwindles, it looks like the rain could linger into Wednesday evening due to this system being a slow mover. So, we’re also concerned about flooding . Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

Behind this system, get ready for that “wintry-feel” that many have been longing for. Much cooler air will filter into our area on a NW wind, so plan for 30s by Friday morning...with highs only in the 50s by Friday afternoon. This cooler pattern will stick with us for a little while (possibly until the actual start of winter).

