FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

All forms of severe weather will be possible
All forms of severe weather will be possible(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Monday, we’ll be behind a cold front. An upper-level disturbance will be moving away, but cloudier skies and spotty showers are expected. Highs will be closer to average...reaching the mid 60s. Early Tuesday, that front will move north of us as a warm front. So, we’ll tap into some warmer weather with highs reaching the low 70s. Cloudier skies will stick around, and a few spotty showers will remain possible (especially as the warm front is lifting north).

First Alert

Then, Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching our area. Along & ahead of it, numerous showers & storms are expected... and they’ll march into our area after 5AM on Wednesday. So, by daybreak, we could have some active weather including the risk for severe storms. Unfortunately, the risk for severe storms does include tornadoes, and it looks like the threat could last into early Wednesday afternoon for our area. Even after the severe risk dwindles, it looks like the rain could linger into Wednesday evening due to this system being a slow mover. So, we’re also concerned about flooding. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer to this event.

Behind this system, get ready for that “wintry-feel” that many have been longing for. Much cooler air will filter into our area on a NW wind, so plan for 30s by Friday morning...with highs only in the 50s by Friday afternoon. This cooler pattern will stick with us for a little while (possibly until the actual start of winter).

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings

Latest News

Most of us have stayed dry so far this weekend but rain is on the way for any Sunday plans that...
Rain returns for the second half of your weekend
The Saturday Christmas parades should be fine
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain
Near or below average temps
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022