Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County Sheriff's Department Sunday night.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a manhunt of more than a week, Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole was in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sunday night.

Poole is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting of William Parker.

JCSD said more charges could be pending.

Poole was captured Sunday night in the area where Parker’ was shot eight days ago on Job R. Lane near Moselle.

Poole was hiding in a camper trailer on Job R. Road near Moselle after being transported by Willie “Peewee” Carter from a residence on Oilwell Road in Ovett where he had been hiding out.

Carter also was arrested Sunday and charged with hindering prosecution.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims and his staff for providing critical information 0one of their agents received on the whereabouts of Poole, and for providing assistance in the arrests of Carter and Poole.

This is a developing story and additional information will be released on Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings

Latest News

Frontline Responders: David Kimbrell supporting veterans and children
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Former JSU pass rusher continues sensational rookie campaign, sets another Detroit Lions record
MS Miss Hospitality makes stop at Merrehope in Meridian.
Miss Hospitality makes stop at Merrehope in Meridian