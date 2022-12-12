Funeral services celebrating the life of Homer E. McPherson will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Homer E. McPherson, age 76, of Collinsville passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Homer worked at Georgia Pacific for over 42 years. Homer was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Northcrest Baptist Church, where he taught a Senior Men’s Life Group. He was a witness to all he met; whether it be family, friends, or the nurses and staff at MD Anderson in Texas.

Survivors include his wife of over 41 years, Sue McPherson; children, Angela Gray (Michael) Misty McPherson, and Josh McPherson; grandchildren, Kasey Neal, Alex Gray, Trey Rozier, Jack McPherson, and Denis McPherson; brothers, Ronnie McPherson (JoAnn), Dean McPherson (Debra), and Gary McPherson (Karen); mother-in-law, Mary Speed; brother-in-law, Randy Hearn (Jackie), sister-in-law, Brenda Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Louise McPherson; sister, Sharon Hannah Hearn.

Pallbearers will be Ron McPherson, Jason McPherson, Adam McPherson, Kevin Hearn, Javie Allen, and Jason Allen.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his Senior Adult Men’s Sunday School Class at Northcrest Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

