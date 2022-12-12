Infant Ja’ Karlee Scarbrough

Ja’ Karlee Scarbrough
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Infant Ja’ Karlee Miami Scarbrough will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 12:30pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Clayton officiating.  Burial will follow in Magnolia’s Babyland Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Baby Girl Scarbrough, 1 month, of Meridian, who died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Ochsner Rush Health.

