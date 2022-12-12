Skip to content
News
Giant of the Week
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
WTOK News 11 Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report December 12, 2022
Daily Docket 1
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST
|
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Earnest Moore 12-09-2022 Simple Assault; Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Kendrick Yarbrough 12-03-2022 Speeding; Reckless Driving; No Seatbelt; No Driver License; No Insurance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; DUI.jpg
Destiny Cooper 12-07-2022 Credit Cards or Credit Card Numbers use with intent to Defraud.jpg
Leroy Friloux 12-05-2022 Malicious Mischief; Disturbing the Peace.jpg
Lemonta Friloux 12-05-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Robert Adams 12-09-2022 Murder.jpg
Travis Short 12-09-2022 Petit Larceny; Possession of Paraphernaila.jpg
(WTOK)
Sheene Stennis 12-07-2022 Credit Cards or Credit Card Numbers use with intent to Defraud.jpg
(WTOK)
Tarvarius Crawford 12-03-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Latest News
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 12, 2022
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Picayune man in custody after swallowing cocaine and marijuana, fleeing police
Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating