Kemper County Arrest Report December 12, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022
Earnest Moore 12-09-2022 Simple Assault; Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Kendrick Yarbrough 12-03-2022 Speeding; Reckless Driving; No Seatbelt; No Driver License; No...
Destiny Cooper 12-07-2022 Credit Cards or Credit Card Numbers use with intent to Defraud.jpg
Leroy Friloux 12-05-2022 Malicious Mischief; Disturbing the Peace.jpg
Lemonta Friloux 12-05-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
Robert Adams 12-09-2022 Murder.jpg
Travis Short 12-09-2022 Petit Larceny; Possession of Paraphernaila.jpg
Sheene Stennis 12-07-2022 Credit Cards or Credit Card Numbers use with intent to Defraud.jpg
Tarvarius Crawford 12-03-2022 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
