Miss. State football coach remains critical; family requests privacy

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition Monday morning after being taken to UMMC this weekend after experiencing “a personal health issue” at his home.

Few details about the coach’s condition are being offered. MSU spokesman Sid Salter said Leach’s family is with him and they are requesting privacy at this time.

“This is the extend of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available,” Salter wrote.

Leach was airlifted to UMMC on Sunday after initially being treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The 61-year-old coach, now in his third year at State, was slated to lead the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been put in charge of the team as it prepares for the matchup, according to the Associated Press.

The football world is rallying around the coach.

Alabama Football reached this statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him. Mike’s infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”

Coach Prime also is praying for the coach’s recovery.

Dana Holgorsen, head coach of the University of Houston, went to Twitter to say his thoughts were with his mentor. “While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle.”

OM Rebel Nation, meanwhile, became a fan of Leach years ago, when the Leach’s Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated their in-state rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
The Jones County Fire Council said the building appeared to have been abandoned for years.
Early morning fire destroys abandoned skating rink, no injuries
We also have limited rain chances heading into the middle of the week when we see another round...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking the severe threat on Wednesday
Frontline Responders: David Kimbrell supporting veterans and children