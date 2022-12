A graveside service for Mrs. Evoynne Cormier will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Goodwater Baptist Church Cemetery at Meehan with Brother Ben Laird officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Evoynne Cormier, age 70, of Meridian passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Mrs. Cormier was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints. She devoted her life to making a home for her family.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Cormier (Rebecca); her grandson, Austin Cormier; and numerous cousins.

Mrs. Cormier was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lewis Cormier of New Orleans, and her mother, Myrtle Burrage Williams of Meehan.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.