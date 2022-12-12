Ms. Daisy Ruth Eastman

Ms. Daisy Ruth Eastman, age 92, of the Russell Topton area passed away Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at her residence.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Daisy Eastman was a lifelong member of Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church where she served in many different roles.  She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

Ms. Eastman is survived by her great-grandsons, Josh Wells (Andrea) and Cohlby Wells (Sara), Grandson-in-law Ronnie Wells, her great-great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Dennis, Caroline, and Keaton Wells, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Ms. Eastman is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Eastman, her daughter Ramona Pope, and her granddaughter Deidra Wells.

