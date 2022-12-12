Funeral services for Ms. Denisha Clayton will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Willie Ray Clark officiating with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial location is to be determined. Ms. Clayton, 32, of Ocean Springs, who died Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ocean Springs Hospital. A visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00-6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.