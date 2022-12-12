Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Mildred Fallen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Police are looking for two men who they say pretended to raise money for a cancer organization during Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to Cincinnati police, the men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.

Stand Up to Cancer works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police say the two men are not associated with the organization and were collecting money for personal gain.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or contact police at 513-352-5442.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
After an eight-day manhunt Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole is in the custody of Jones County...
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.

Latest News

The trial for a Newton County man who was charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife...
Carlos Roncali trial begins
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani avoided jail in an ongoing dispute over money he owes...
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife