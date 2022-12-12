Raising Cane’s continues support for Toython Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is in full swing and we are not finished yet trying to make sure more kids in our community have a Merry Christmas. WTOK and Raising Cane’s are still working together toward that goal.

Raising Cane’s again decided to generously offer 15% of its associated sales Monday for Toython.

All the toys and cash collected at the store Dec. 12 will be donated to the effort. We hope you’ll support Toython and Raising Cane’s by getting a delicious meal there or donating toys.

