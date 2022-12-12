Stella McMahan announces run for Lauderdale County coroner

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local funeral director is now throwing her hat into the race for coroner in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan made her announcement Monday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

McMahan said she has over ten years in the death care industry, assisting families through their loss of loved ones and helping them navigate the grief process.

McMahan said she believes it’s important for those who are the first contact to have experience and understanding of what lies ahead for grieving families. If elected, she said she would be able to serve all families in the community with compassion and dignity.

McMahan will officially qualify to run for Lauderdale County coroner in January. Incumbent Clayton Cobler is not seeking reelection.

