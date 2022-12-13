$5 million bond proposal presented to Meridian City Council
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements to parks and facilities.
Director of Parks and Recreation Thomas Adams said he wants to make it clear the city is not asking for a tax increase with this bond issue. He said if that comes into play, the amount requested would be lowered.
The bond issue would be used to upgrade facilities in the city including Highland Park, the Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and the Sammie Davidson Complex.
Adams said the upgrades would have a major impact on Meridian.
Included in the proposed bond issue is a million dollars that would go toward renovations for the Frank Cochran Center.
