$5 million bond proposal presented to Meridian City Council

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A $5 million bond issue was proposed to the Meridian City Council Tuesday for improvements to parks and facilities.

Director of Parks and Recreation Thomas Adams said he wants to make it clear the city is not asking for a tax increase with this bond issue. He said if that comes into play, the amount requested would be lowered.

The bond issue would be used to upgrade facilities in the city including Highland Park, the Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Hardin Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and the Sammie Davidson Complex.

Adams said the upgrades would have a major impact on Meridian.

”What I need and I want to see in the community as a whole is to be in the conversation to attract people because the State Games uses our facilities every year. We have various people coming from out of town and we want people to have something good to say about the facilities that we have. We have various tournaments here on various weekends. I mean, people are coming to our city, spending money, eating at our restaurants, things of that nature. It’s an economic impact for our community.”

Included in the proposed bond issue is a million dollars that would go toward renovations for the Frank Cochran Center.

