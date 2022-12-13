Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.

The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

