City of Meridian Arrest Report December 13, 2022
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 6:50 AM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:08 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:08 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:10 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
