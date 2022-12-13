City of Meridian Arrest Report December 13, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:50 AM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:08 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2100 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:08 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:10 PM on December 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.