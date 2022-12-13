District, law enforcement deal with Clarkdale threat

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat Monday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat Monday.

Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the suspect has been identified and measures were taken to ensure safety of both students and staff.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed a search warrant is being pursued as part of the investigation. Additional deputies were sent to the campus Tuesday.

