District, law enforcement deal with Clarkdale threat

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat Monday.

Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the suspect has been identified and measures were taken to ensure safety of both students and staff.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun confirmed a search warrant is being pursued as part of the investigation. Additional deputies were sent to the campus Tuesday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.