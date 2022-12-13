EMBDC revives Meridian Main Street program

The EMBDC held its annual end of the year business meeting
The EMBDC held its annual end of the year business meeting(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held its annual end of the year business meeting at the MSU Riley Center Tuesday. It presents a chance for business leaders in the community to assess the ups and downs of the past year and look ahead to the next.

The EMBDC has also announced the return of Meridian Main Street to further help the development of the downtown area.

“The main focus of Meridian Main Street is geographical,” said Bill Hannah, EMBDC President and CEO. “It will be focused on the core of downtown and highlighting it, promoting it, advocating for all the business that are there.”

“It’s to celebrate all the things we’ve done well and to talk about what the future looks like,” said Larkin Kennedy, CEO of Ochsner Rush Health Systems. “There’s a lot of great things going on. Downtown specifically has really come to life the past few years and it’s exciting to see.”

Matt Schanrock, a Meridian native and MSU graduate, who’s spent the past 12 years in the wireless communication business, has been picked to lead the Meridian Main Street program.

