Enterprise basketball sweeps Kemper Academy

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise Girl’s Basketball beat Kemper Academy 33-29 and the boys won 49-15.

The starters for the girl’s team had the night off before they make the trip to Nanih Waiya tomorrow night. So it was up to the second string and 8th graders to fend off a late push by the Rams. A Braylee Johnson mid-range jumper got Kemper Academy within four with just under a minute to go. The bulldog defense would hold strong and end the night with a W. They improve to 10-1.

The boys got off to a hot start, scoring on their first three possessions. Five points from Isaiah, two from Bo Gavin, and two assists from Ty McCraw had the Bulldogs up 7-0 within the first three minutes of play. They did not look back and their defense held strong holding the Rams to 15 points. They now hold a 6-4 record.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.