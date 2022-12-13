FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of our area is under a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) Risk for severe storms Wednesday. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but hail and some tornadoes are also possible. The best timing for severe storms will be from around sunrise until early evening (around 6PM or 7PM).

The reason for the severe threat has to do with a strong cold front that’ll be moving across the South. It’ll spark showers and storms ahead of & along it, but the threat won’t move into our area until early Wednesday. The atmospheric elements will be in place for all forms of severe weather, and conditions won’t improve until the front crosses in the early evening. Since this will be a slow moving system, there’s also a concern for flooding. Rainfall estimates of 2-3″ are possible.

Between 5PM - 7PM, the front will cross our area, and the rain will gradually taper off. However, behind the front, MUCH cooler air moves into our area. So, if you’ve prayed for colder weather... it’s on the way! Highs will hover near 60 degrees Thursday, but temps fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning. Highs by Friday afternoon will stay in the 50s, then temps fall into the low-mid 30s by Saturday morning (Frost possible). More highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s are expected through the start of next week. As of now, the start of winter (Dec. 21) looks chilly with unseasonably cool highs. Stay tuned for updates.

