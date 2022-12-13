First Alert: Severe threat is increasing for Wednesday

Level 3: Enhanced risk
Level 3: Enhanced risk(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday. We woke up to wet streets this morning and overcast skies. Light rain showers can be expected throughout the day.

Later this evening rain chances pick up ahead of a very stormy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay up to date with Storm Team 11. The entire viewing area is under a risk zone Tuesday and Wednesday. Damaging wind gusts, rounds of rainfall, hail and the possibility for tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Know where your safe place is in your home and make sure the volume on your phone is up so you will be able to hear all weather alerts

All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

