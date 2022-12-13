FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Wednesday. This means that severe storms are likely...including tornadoes. It’s important that you know where your safe place is, and make sure that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts (including our free WTOK Weather App).

The timing for severe storms will be broad. It’ll range between 4AM to around 7PM. We’ll be monitoring the potential for severe storms out ahead of an approaching cold front, plus we’ll be watching for possible supercell (rotating) storms that could pop-up away from the main line of storms. So, make sure to stay weather aware.

Unfortunately, flooding is also a big concern. Before Noon, areas west and north of Meridian could have rounds of heavy rain rolling by...with the heavy swath of rain shifting east by the afternoon. So, some areas could get up to 4″ (locally more). If you live in an area that’s prone to flooding, have a plan. Also, remember to NEVER drive over a flooded roadway. Highs will reach the low 70s.

The front will cross our area by 7PM, but showers could linger until around 9 or 10PM. After that, the weather improves, but it gets colder. Thursday starts with 40s and highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees. However, temps will fall into the mid-upper 30s by Friday morning with highs staying in the 50s. Mornings in the 30s and highs in the 50s can be expected this weekend & into early next week.

