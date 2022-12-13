Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County

Adoption Celebration
Adoption Celebration(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes.

Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday.

All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application process, the six-month assessment, and the continuous background checks these families were able to make the final step and get these kids into permanent homes.

“Children have better results. Children have better lives when they’re out of foster care as quickly as possible. Now, that could be reunification with their biological family. We want to move that as quickly as possible, offering resources to those biological families that are struggling or getting them to where they’re legal. Free and can be adopted by a forever home,” said MDCPS Deputy General Council, Bonnie Menapace

“It’s been a long process and it’s been a long journey, but I do it all over again to help any other child or children that need a home,” said Adopting parent, Brenda Burton.

The Mississippi Child Protective Services also connected these families with an agent from southern Christian services for children and you inc. Which provides assistance for families who adopted kids who might need help in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
MSU head coach, Mike Leach, is in the hospital following a personal issue in his home
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian

Latest News

Time out in the boy's basketball game with Enterprise leading 10-2.
Enterprise basketball sweeps Kemper Academy
A voter takes advantage of a wooden voting stand in the Bolton, Miss., fire station, to ink in...
Questions still surround future of the Mississippi Democratic Party
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Have multiple ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday