Foster kids find forever home in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were many smiling faces Monday in the Lauderdale County Chancery Courtroom as several foster kids found their forever homes.

Seven kids were all officially adopted Monday.

All of these kids were in foster care for several months if not years, and after the long application process, the six-month assessment, and the continuous background checks these families were able to make the final step and get these kids into permanent homes.

“Children have better results. Children have better lives when they’re out of foster care as quickly as possible. Now, that could be reunification with their biological family. We want to move that as quickly as possible, offering resources to those biological families that are struggling or getting them to where they’re legal. Free and can be adopted by a forever home,” said MDCPS Deputy General Council, Bonnie Menapace

“It’s been a long process and it’s been a long journey, but I do it all over again to help any other child or children that need a home,” said Adopting parent, Brenda Burton.

The Mississippi Child Protective Services also connected these families with an agent from southern Christian services for children and you inc. Which provides assistance for families who adopted kids who might need help in the future.

