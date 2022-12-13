Giovanni De Chiaro Christmas concert at Merrehope canceled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas with classical guitarist, Giovanni De Chiaro, at Merrehope has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. The show had been scheduled for Dec. 18.

Spirits of Christmas at Merrehope is still on for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring your own spirits or enjoy specialty coffees, courtesy of MUM Coffee. The cost is $15 and includes tour, entertainment and light refreshments.

Christmas Yoga at Merrehope is Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. And of course, the Trees of Christmas tours continue through Dec. 31.

Here’s the tour schedule: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Last tour begins at 3:00 pm)

Sundays: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (Last tour begins at 3:00 pm)

Holiday Tour Admission: Adults: $15; Military & Senior Citizens: $10; Students: $5

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.