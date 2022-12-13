Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col....
The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.(Department of Defense)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.

In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”

“Commanders must uphold the highest personal and professional standards and maintain a healthy, inclusive command climate in their unit,” said Edmondson. “The training mission at Keesler Air Force Base builds Airmen who are foundational to the future of the Air Force. We remain committed to the success of Keesler’s mission.”

Col. Jason D. Allen has been temporarily appointed as commander of the 81st Training Wing, which trains more than 28,000 students annually. The wing is a lead Joint Training Installation, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel.

“The position of command is a position of trust,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “Every commander, at every level, has the inherent responsibility to promote and safeguard that trust. This is what our Airmen deserve and expect.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
Sheriff’s Dept.: One student tried to ‘frame’ another in Clarkdale threat
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Some schools are closing Dec. 14 because of a threat of severe weather.
Some schools closed Wednesday
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Tornado Watch until Early Afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day Today

Latest News

Storm damage generic
Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90 when...
Two officers shot, killed in Bay St. Louis
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the poweroutage.us map showed more than 5,000 people across the...
Thousands of Mississippians without power due to severe weather
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was convicted for two counts of armed robbery in Meridian in 2018.
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian