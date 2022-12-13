Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday.

In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”

“Commanders must uphold the highest personal and professional standards and maintain a healthy, inclusive command climate in their unit,” said Edmondson. “The training mission at Keesler Air Force Base builds Airmen who are foundational to the future of the Air Force. We remain committed to the success of Keesler’s mission.”

Col. Jason D. Allen has been temporarily appointed as commander of the 81st Training Wing, which trains more than 28,000 students annually. The wing is a lead Joint Training Installation, instructing not only Air Force, but Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and civilian federal agency personnel.

“The position of command is a position of trust,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command. “Every commander, at every level, has the inherent responsibility to promote and safeguard that trust. This is what our Airmen deserve and expect.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.