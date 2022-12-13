Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 13, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
UPDATE: Miss. State football coach passes away; family requests privacy
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian
FILE - Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on the sidelines against Arkansas during an NCAA...
Fans across the state continue to pray for MSU Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a threat for severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 13, 2022
An investigation is underway into a threat made against students at Clarkdale High on Snapchat...
District, law enforcement deal with Clarkdale threat
Shane "Cornbread" Poole makes his initial appearance.
Fugitive known as ‘Cornbread’ now in custody in Jones Co.
Meridian Police charged Jerome Stewart with murder in the Dec. 10 shooting of Antonyio Dunwell.
Arrest made in fatal Saturday shooting in Meridian