A local author speaks to elementary students

By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - J. Dillard a famous barber and author, came to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary to speak to dozens of elementary students about his story and how he got to where he is today.

Dillard has cut hair for people all over the world and wanted to tell kids his story, so he decided to write a children’s book, and then that led to three more books written.

“Oh yes, I’m a native of Meridian, Ms, a graduate of Meridian High, and in the midst of all that, I thought it was important. Important to turn around and actually give back to well, my actual book is actually, you know, built around, so everything is actually built around Meridian, Ms. How I got my start and then because of what happened? Here I’m able to pretty much venture off, and travel the world due to a pair of clippers,” said Dillard.

Dillard wants to use this book series to show that these young students can do anything that they put their minds to.

Each student today received a signed copy of one of Dillard’s four books.

