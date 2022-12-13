Mike Leach’s impact on people here in our community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -People all over the country are mourning leach’s death, but since meridian is home to a Mississippi State campus, the passing of Coach Leach hurts even more so.

Mike Leach was not only an incredible coach but also an incredible person who knew how to make every person he talked to smile, whether that be an outlandish comment on his favorite candy or a crazy decision to go for two instead of the extra point.

“It was just a gut punch to lose him. You know we we lost. We lost a national treasure, a national icon. But one thing that that I will say that struck, you know, a a neat thing to me is, is he went out a winner? Not only did he go out as a winner because he won his last game as a coach and brought. The Egg Bowl trophy back. To Mississippi State, but he donated his. Organs to where his life. And legacy can live on into somebody. Belt, and to me, that’s a winner and and he did that for us as a football program. A successful football season, but he’s giving somebody else the opportunity to to have a life. So somewhere out there, we’ve got somebody living because the pirate swung the sword one more time and and gave that that part of life to somebody else,” said Mississippi State Fan, Jason Dyess.

“The sadness of losing somebody like Leach, and you know the biggest thing, the sadness of losing, you know, his family losing somebody like that cause I just recently lost my dad. I know what they are going through, you know, and he’s got such a big fanbase, and he’s been he’s meant so much to a lot of people, you know, and it’s just a punch in the gut,” said Mississippi State fan, Frank Garrett.

The Bulldogs will play in the Reliaquest Bowl.

The Assistant Athletic Director, Bracky Brett, released a statement saying;

“The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what coach Leach would expect them to do.”

The stadium could not be a better fit because there is a full-blown pirate ship with working cannons. This game is going to be dedicated to Mike Leach and all he has done.

