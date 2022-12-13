Miss Mississippi takes the stage in first night of preliminary competition at Miss America

Emmie Perkins competes in the Talent preliminary Tuesday night
Miss Mississippi takes the stage in first night of preliminary competition at Miss America
Miss Mississippi takes the stage in first night of preliminary competition at Miss America(Miss America)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi took the Miss America stage in Connecticut Monday night.

Emmie Perkins competed in Red Carpet Evening Wear, on-stage question and made her social impact statement on Music is Medicine.

Perkins shared with the audience and judges the importance of music and the arts in schools across the country.

Monday morning she said Miss America 2023 should be an advocate, a listener, a figure of hope and a young woman who radiates authenticity.

Miss Mississippi had the 10 minute judges interview Monday. Tuesday night Perkins will sing in Talent. Thursday the new Miss America will be crowned.

The winners Monday night are Miss Georgia for Social Impact Statement and Miss Indiana in Talent.

